ANDERSON -- The Anderson University softball team (2-8) earned losses in both games during Wednesday's doubleheader against Trine (8-9).
Trine beat the Ravens 8-0 in Game 1 and 9-0 in Game 2 in five innings.
Taylor Johnson had one hit and a stolen base for AU in the opener, and Kaitlyn Hawkins surrendered just one earned run on one hit with two strikeouts over four innings.
Rylee Morris was 1-for-1 with a walk in Game 2, and Alexis Kern recorded three strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings.
On Saturday, the Ravens will travel to Cincinnati to face off with No. 24 Mount St. Joseph (16-5) in a Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference doubleheader at 1 p.m.