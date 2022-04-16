ANDERSON -- The Anderson University softball team (4-18) split a doubleheader against Adrian (10-16) on Friday at the Raven Softball Field. Anderson took Game 1 with a score of 2-0 and fell in Game 2 5-0.
Game 1 was a scoreless pitcher's duel through the first four innings. After a leadoff single in the top of the fifth, Ravens starting pitcher Kaitlyn Hawkins worked out of the jam allowing no more baserunners in the inning.
In the bottom of the fifth, Adrian brought a new pitcher into the game. A one-out walk from Kayla Dillinger got the rally started. Ariel Lee reached on a fielder's choice. Back-to-back walks from Molly Buck and Alyssa Marcin loaded the bases for Ashley Wheeler, who singled in the only two runs in the game.
Hawkins pitched a complete game for the Ravens only allowing five hits, zero runs and earning six strikeouts against her former team.
"(Friday) was a big day for Kaitlyn Hawkins," AU coach Tony Hollway said. "For those who didn't know already, Kaitlyn transferred from Adrian. I thought she came down and pitched one of the most complete, solid games of the year for us.
"Maybe there was some type of adrenaline because it's leaving a place where maybe you didn't fit in, coming back and getting a big W for us at a time we are struggling."
Dillinger finished 1-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base. Lee was 1-for-3 with a double and a stolen base. Buck was 1-for-2 with a stolen base, and Wheeler finished 1-for-3.
Game 2 started the same as Game 1 with a pitcher's duel in the circle. Adrian was able to score one run in the third off of an infield error.
Dillinger was 2-for-4 with two singles and a stolen base, and Alysa Marcin went 1-for-3.
Buck threw seven complete innings allowing nine hits and five runs. None of the runs were earned.
"This is kind of a makeshift lineup, and we're playing with an almost completely different infield than a week ago, but we're starting to knock off the jitters," Holloway said. "If we can get this kind of performance (on Saturday) at Hanover, we'll surely be able to compete down there."
Anderson, which is 1-7 in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play, travels to Hanover College (9-13, 4-2 HCAC) on Saturday. Game 1 starts at 1 p.m., and Game 2 is set to start at 3 p.m.