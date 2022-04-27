ANDERSON -- The Anderson University softball team split a Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference doubleheader against Franklin on Tuesday at the Raven Softball Field.
Game 1 went to Franklin (19-14, 10-4 HCAC) by a score of 6-3. The Ravens (7-25, 3-11) took Game 2 by a score of 9-3.
In Game 1, Franklin jumped out to an early 6-0 lead after the top of the third inning. The Ravens fought back in the fourth getting one back when Kyleigh Lowry scored on a groundout from Alysa Marcin.
The Ravens also scored two in the seventh off of a Kylie Sloan single that brought home Ariel Lee and Ashley Wheeler, but it was not enough to bring the Ravens all the way back.
"Game 1, we left a couple of opportunities," AU coach Tony Holloway said. "We had runners on second and third with nobody out, and we didn't get a run home."
Alexis Kern started the game for the Ravens going two full innings and allowing six runs, four of them earned.
Kaitlyn Hawkins came in, in relief in the top of the third and pitched five scoreless innings, allowing only six hits and no runs while earning seven strikeouts.
Lee went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored, and Wheeler was 2-for-3 with a run.
Molly Buck was 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles.
"We came back and made (Game 1) a 6-3 ballgame," Holloway said. "We had a couple of timely hits. If we made one or two more plays, we may have even had a victory."
In Game 2, Franklin again started hot, scoring one run in the first, but Ravens starting pitcher Lexi Rankin worked out of the jam without further damage.
In the bottom of the first, Lee led off with an infield single. She was moved to second after a sacrifice bunt from Taylor Johnson. Buck walked, putting runners on first and second for Wheeler, who doubled to center field, scoring both Lee and Buck. Sloan traded places with Wheeler also hitting an RBI double. Just one batter later, Rankin cranked a two-run homer, the first of her career, to make the lead 5-1.
Still in the first inning, Lowry earned a two-out single. Faith Muterspaugh doubled into the center-field gap scoring Lowry and giving the Ravens a six-run first inning.
In the bottom of the fourth, Lee earned a one-out single. With two outs in, Buck smashed a two-run homer to stretch the lead to 8-1.
A couple of singles helped the Grizzlies score two in the top of the fifth to make it an 8-3 game.
The sixth inning was led off with Lowry blasting a solo home run for the final margin.
"It was a very satisfying win in Game 2," Holloway said. "We finally got our bats going and had seven extra-base hits, three home runs and nine runs."
Rankin (2-8) went five innings allowing only seven hits and three earned runs.
Hawkins came into the game in the sixth to finish it out, allowing no hits, no walks, no runs and striking out four of the six batters she faced.
"What can you say about Kaitlyn Hawkins?" Holloway said. "She came in and threw five shutout innings in Game 1 and came back and threw two more shutout innings in Game 2."
Lee finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Buck was 1-for-2 with a homer, two RBI and two runs.
Wheeler was 1-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a run. Sloan was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, an RBI and a run.
Rankin added a stolen base to her two-run homer and pitching exploits, and Lowry was 2-for-3 with a homer, an RBI and two runs.
The Ravens close out the regular season with an HCAC doubleheader with Rose-Hulman (13-13, 0-10) on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Terre Haute.
"Hopefully we can start figuring this out," Holloway said. "I know it's late in the year, but it gives us some momentum and a little bit of something for us to build on next year."