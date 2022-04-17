HANOVER -- The Anderson University softball team (5-19, 2-8) split with Hanover (10-14, 5-3 HCAC) in a Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference doubleheader Saturday.
Hanover took Game 1 1-0, but Anderson powered past the Panthers 13-2 in six innings in Game 2.
Game 1 started as a pitcher's duel. There was not a hit recorded until the top of the fourth inning when Kyleigh Lowry singled into left field. Ariel Lee, who reached on a walk, moved to second, but the Ravens were not able to produce a run during the rally.
A Dani Steward single brought in the only run of the game for Hanover.
Alexis Kern went six innings, earning three strikeouts and only allowing three hits and one earned run.
Lowry, Alysa Marcin and Ashley Wheeler each singled for AU.
"Game 1, we wasted a good pitching performance," Ravens coach Tony Holloway said. "Alexis Kern pitched solid, but we only had three hits."
The Ravens' bats heated up in the top of the third inning in Game 2.
Mackenzie Beattie led off the inning by reaching on an error. Two batters later, Kayla Dillinger hit a single into left field, advancing Beattie. The next batter, Lowry, also singled to load the bases for Rylee Morris. Morris singled to third base, scoring Beattie. Back-to-back walks from Kylie Sloan and Paige Wickard with the bases loaded made the score 3-0.
Beattie led off the fourth with a homer. Dillinger reached on a bunt single with one out and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Lowry was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second. Both Dillinger and Lowry advanced on another wild pitch, allowing Morris to hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score Dillinger and make the lead 5-0.
Hanover answered with one run in the bottom of the fourth by way of an RBI single from Carson Kruse.
Katelynn Campbell reached on an error to lead off the sixth and advanced to second on a groundout from Dillinger. Lowry again was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second. Morris doubled to left field, scoring Campbell and advancing Lowry to third. Sloan had a two-RBI single to make the lead 8-1.
After a pitching change for Hanover, Wickard singled, and Makayla Durick, singled to score Sloan. Beattie added two more RBIs to her total with a double that scored Wickard and Durick making it 11-1. Campbell reached first for the second time in the inning by way of a walk. A Dillinger single scored Beattie to make it a 12-1. One batter later, Alysa Marcin singled to score Campbell and finalize the scoring for the Ravens.
Hanover was only able to score one run in the bottom of the sixth, triggering the mercy rule.
Kaitlyn Hawkins earned her second win in as many days, going 4 2/3 innings and allowing four hits and one earned run.
Molly Buck allowed three hits and one earned run in 1 1/3 innings of relief.
Dillinger went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI. Lowry was 1-for-2 with a run scored, and Marcin was 1-for-1 with an RBI and a run.
Morris finished 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run. Sloan was 1-for-3 with three RBI and a run, and Beattie was 2-for-4 with a homer, three RBI and three runs.
"Kaitlyn Hawkins threw on back-to-back days and had another solid outing," Holloway said. "In Game 2, the bats woke up, and we had 13 hits. Thirteen runs is the most we've scored all year. Hopefully, we can see this momentum carry into Hope on Monday."
Anderson hosts Hope (18-8) on Monday at 1 p.m.