ANDERSON -- The Anderson University athletic department and athletic director Marcie Taylor tabbed Scott Greve as the Ravens' head tennis coach Wednesday.
Greve arrives at Anderson after spending the last seven seasons as the head coach at Franciscan University of Steubenville in Ohio. He began as the head men's coach in the Fall of 2016 and as the women's coach in the Spring of 2017. During that time, Greve led the Barons to five women's conference titles and three men's conference titles. Greve compiled a 75-33 women's record and a 53-53 men's record during his tenure.
"Coach Greve's prior success as a head tennis coach provides the experienced leadership to build upon the solid foundation present in the AU men's and women's tennis programs," Taylor said. "Coach Greve's commitment to mentoring student-athletes extends well beyond competitive tennis and is an ideal match for the mission of Anderson University. We are excited to have Coach Greve join the AU athletics department."
Greve received conference coach of the year honors six times (four women's, two men's) at Franciscan. He has mentored two-time conference players of the year Madelyn Conrad and Maria Herrera. On the men's side, Greve taught 2018 Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Player of the Year Jake Haffner. Franciscan tallied four conference newcomers of the year (two women, two men) during Greve's tenure.
Greve guided Franciscan's women to record 34 all-conference selections in singles, which include 22 first-team recipients. The Barons also tallied 17 all-conference doubles teams, including 10 with first-team honors. For the men, Greve led Franciscan to 32 all-conference singles recipients, which include 20 first-team selections. Franciscan also recorded 20 all-conference doubles teams, including 14 with first-team honors.
Greve will also join Anderson as the major gifts development officer.
"I am incredibly excited and honored to be named the head tennis coach at Anderson," Greve said. "I would like to thank President (John) Pistole and athletic director Marcie Taylor for this opportunity. It is a bit surreal to be coaching at my wife Jill's alma mater. We have great memories of her time here. I look forward to working with the student-athletes and starting the road to our first HCAC Championships together. Our focus will be on creating championship programs, but our No. 1 priority will be helping each other grow closer to Jesus. As we focus on Him, I am confident the Lord will use our efforts to bring his love to those around us."
Greve received his bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Dayton in 1996. He is currently pursuing his Master of Theology with a concentration in mariology from the University of Dayton/International Marian Research Institute.