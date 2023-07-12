ANDERSON -- The Anderson University women's tennis team totaled 10 Intercollegiate Tennis Association Scholar Athletes, which was announced Wednesday.
Sydney Adams, Katie Bishop, Madelyn Brown, Ella Frantz, Claire Hannaford, Jenna Kuntz, Megan Long, Ella Maiden, Maddi Martin and Morgan Oconitrillo were each named ITA Scholar Athletes. The ITA recognized tennis student-athletes who recorded at least a 3.50 GPA for the 2022-23 academic year.
Anderson was also recognized as ITA All-Academic Team. The Ravens have been selected as ITA All-Academic Team in each of their five years of eligibility. Tennis teams with at least a 3.2 GPA for the 2022-23 academic year were recognized by the ITA with all-academic team honors.
Brown, Kuntz and Oconitrillo garnered ITA Scholar Athlete honors in all four years of their eligibility. Long has been selected as an ITA Scholar Athlete in each of her three years of eligibility. Adams, Bishop, Frantz, Maiden and Martin each received ITA Scholar Athlete recognition in their first year of eligibility. Hannaford has been named an ITA Scholar Athlete twice.
The AU men's tennis team totaled five ITA Scholar Athletes.
Brant Brouillette, Cory Evans, Dylan Lemon, Chakib Madcur and Sam Songer were each named ITA Scholar Athletes.
Songer has been selected as an ITA Scholar Athlete in all four years of his eligibility. Lemon has received ITA Scholar Athlete honors in both of his years of eligibility while Madcur earned ITA Scholar Athlete recognition in his first year of eligibility. Seniors Evans and Brouillette have been named ITA Scholar Athletes three times in their careers.