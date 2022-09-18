DELAWARE, Ohio -- The Anderson University volleyball team fell to Bethany and Trine during the Bishop Invitational on Saturday.
Bethany (3-7) grinded out an 18-25, 25-20, 25-19, 24-26, 15-11 victory against the Ravens (7-5). Trine (6-5) then put together a 25-18, 25-21, 25-21 win against Anderson.
"The challenges that we face with our team right now comes down to unwarranted changes," AU coach Tami Miller said. "Injuries have plagued us in the last week. However, we still need to do a better job of being consistent with our control and hitting around the block. I am proud of the fight that we show in the matches and will continue to work towards improving fundamentally."
Bethany recorded a .130 hitting percentage while the Ravens finished with an .089 hitting percentage.
Erin Roach led Anderson with 25 digs. Carmen Soloria finished with 21 assists, and Kate Todd added 20 assists.
Jimena Montano had a team-high 11 kills. Tess Perdue added 10 kills, and Ashlyn Transier had eight kills on a .364 hitting percentage.
Former Alexandria star Lauren Dungan finished with six kills and 11 digs, former Pendleton Heights star Ally Hall added 16 digs and Sydney McClain served four aces.
Trine put together a .198 hitting percentage while Anderson turned in a .047 hitting percentage.
Roach again led the way with 19 digs and three aces, and Soloria had a double-double with 11 digs and 11 assists. Todd added a team-high 13 assists.
Hall contributed 13 digs, Perdue had nine kills on a .250 hitting percentage and Kelsi Marker added five kills.
The Ravens face Asbury (3-5) in Richmond next Saturday.