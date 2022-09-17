DELAWARE, Ohio -- Ohio Wesleyan University (3-7) took a 26-24, 25-23, 25-17 victory against the Anderson University volleyball team (7-3) during the Bishop Invitational on Friday.
"[Friday's] was a match of lost opportunities," AU coach Tami Miller said. "We had chances in the first two sets to put them away but made too many unforced errors. I give Ohio Wesleyan a lot of credit as their defense did not let a ball drop. This was a good match for us to learn about what we need to improve on moving forward."
The Battling Bishops finished with a .226 hitting percentage while the Ravens finished with a .129 hitting percentage.
Anderson committed 22 attack errors while Ohio Wesleyan finished with 15 attack errors.
Carmen Soloria led the Ravens with 10 digs and 12 assists. Tess Perdue added eight kills, and Kate Todd dished out 14 assists.
Jimena Montana had seven kills on a .294 hitting percentage, and Ashlyn Tansier and Olivia Ricica finished with five kills each.
The Ravens continue the Bishop Invitational with two more matches Saturday. Anderson takes on Bethany College (2-6) at 11 a.m. then faces off with Trine University at 2 p.m.