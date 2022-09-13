ALBION, Mich. -- The Anderson University volleyball team fell to Albion College by a score of 19-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-16 on Tuesday.
Albion (8-0) entered Tuesday's contest ranked No. 22 in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association NCAA D-III poll.
The Britons compiled a .277 hitting percentage while the Ravens (7-2) put together a .144 hitting percentage.
"(Tuesday's) match was a true battle," AU coach Tami Miller said. "The girls rose to the occasion of competing against No. 22 nationally-ranked Albion. They took the first set with step-up play from Ashlyn Transier and Kelsie Marker.
"Points were hard fought for the rest of the match, and although it will be marked as a loss on our schedule, we did some great things and learned more about how good we can become."
Transier had nine kills and a .398 attack percentage for the Ravens, and Marker added 11 kills on a .364 attack percentage.
Kate Todd finished with five aces and 18 assists, Erin Roach had 16 digs and Carmen Soloria added 15 assists.
Jimena Montano and Tess Perdue each had seven kills, Sydney McClain added five kills and Olivia Ricica finished with three blocks.
The Ravens begin the Bishop Invitational by taking on Ohio Wesleyan (1-7) on Friday at 7 p.m. in Delaware, Ohio.