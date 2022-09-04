JACKSONVILLE, Ill. -- The Anderson University volleyball team (2-1) rolled past Illinois College (1-2) with a 25-19, 26-24, 25-20 victory during the Illinois College Tournament on Saturday.
Anderson closed out the Illinois College Tournament with a 2-1 record.
"We started out the weekend with a great set against Westminster, but when they pushed, we didn't respond to their attack," Ravens coach Tami Miller said. "We spent most of that match out of system, which is not our strength. We bounced back against Monmouth and put together a great offense. Tess Perdue, Shaylen Perry, Jimena Montano and Kelsie Marker led the offense while Erin Roach did a great job of controlling the backcourt.
"In spite of some inconstant play against Illinois College, we managed to hold them off and even put together a come-from-behind win in Set 2. Sydney McClain and Olivia Ricica along with Perdue and Perry led the offense. Kate Todd and Carmen Soloria contributed both assists, service aces and digs on the weekend."
The Ravens recorded a .160 attack percentage while the Lady Blues finished with an .080 attack percentage.
Perry led Anderson with 11 kills a .625 hitting percentage and three blocks. Soloria added 18 assists and three aces. Roach had 16 digs. Todd had 20 assists.
Ricica finished with nine kills. Perdue had seven kills. Montano contibuted four blocks, and McClain and Ashlyn Transier had five kills each.
The Ravens host Olivet College (2-1) on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in O.C. Lewis Gymnasium.