HUNTINGTON -- The Anderson University women's soccer team fought to a 2-2 draw with Huntington on Saturday.
Janae Good put the Foresters (2-6-1) on the board in the 39th minute, netting a goal to give Huntington a 1-0 lead.
In the final minute of the first half, Lauren Brown was fouled in the box to draw a penalty kick. Brown converted the penalty kick to even the score for the Ravens (2-1-2) at halftime.
"Overall, we had a strong performance, and I'm proud of how the team competed," AU coach Jennifer Myhre said. "I loved the fight and perseverance as we responded while being down. We had a great combination play and drive to goal by Lauren to get the PK at the last minute of the first half."
During the 82nd minute, Riley Schultz netted a goal to break the tie with former Pendleton Heights star Taylor Fort on the assist.
The Foresters managed to tie the match at 2-2 with less than three minutes remaining as Kalaina Stephens provided the equalizer.
"Going into the second half, we talked about cleaning up our touches, passes and having stronger checks and movement to the ball," Myhre said. "The team brought the momentum and created great chances. I was pleased with how the second goal was created from a quick free kick by Lauren to Taylor Fort, and Riley timed the finish well."
Brown put each of her three shots on frame. Anhely Montes tallied three shots and one shot on goal. Kira Dashewich, Fort and Emily Wilusz each recorded two shots and one shot on goal. Taylor Baker, Schultz and Lillie Wessel each registered a shot on goal to round out Anderson's 15 shots.
Emmalee Paarlberg saved nine of the 11 shots she faced.
Both teams provided 15 shots. Huntington held an 11-10 advantage in shots on goal.
Anderson takes on St. Mary's (0-4-3) on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Notre Dame.