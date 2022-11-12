LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, Ga. – Covenant pulled away in the second half Friday to open the Mountain Top Classic, and the Anderson University women’s basketball team dropped a 65-56 decision in the season opener.
Lexi Dellinger led the Ravens with 19 points and added five steals as AU (1-0) forced the Scots into 34 turnovers. Anderson scored 22 points off those miscues.
But it wasn’t enough to slow down Covenant (1-0), which held a commanding 59-40 advantage on the glass.
Ruthie Moore and Abby Witt each recorded a double-double for the Scots. Moore finished with 11 points and 16 rebounds, and Witt had 11 points and 11 boards.
Moore added three blocks, three steals and a team-high five assists. Witt had two blocks, and Covenant finished with eight blocks as a team.
Anderson shot 22% (18-of-82) from the floor and was 4-of-37 from 3-point range and 16-of-26 at the free-throw line.
The Ravens rallied from a three-point first-quarter deficit to tie the game 30-30 at halftime. The Scots moved back ahead 46-42 entering the fourth quarter and held the lead throughout the final period.
Jade Shipley added nine points for Anderson, and former Alexandria star Jada Stansberry finished eight points and four rebounds off the bench.
Breezy Savage was the third player in double figures for Covenant, finishing with 10 points and nine rebounds.
The Scots shot 37.7% (20-of-53) overall, 3-of-11 from 3-point range and 22-of-32 at the free-throw line.
The Ravens face Brevard (1-1) to close out the classic Saturday at 2 p.m.