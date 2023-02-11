ANDERSON -- Jon Gin said you learn a lot from games like this.
The head coach of the Anderson University women’s basketball team said a team understands its character in games against bigger opponents.
“I mean, are we going to come together? Are we going to play really hard against them, or are we going to fold?” he said.
It was no different when the Ravens dropped a 69-38 decision against No. 2 Transylvania on Saturday at O.C. Lewis Gymnasium. The Pioneers have yet to lose a game this season and sit first in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference, two spots over the third-place Ravens.
“I thought in the first half, we were a little scared,” Gin said. “We didn't play our best basketball. We were a little timid. But I thought our second half showed that we were resilient. We were together, stuck with the game plan and played as hard as we could. So there's some good takeaways from this.”
Anderson started the game slowly, going five straight attempts without a basket while the Pioneers jumped out to a seven-point lead. Despite showing some signs of life, the Ravens trailed by 11 points at the end of the first frame with Transylvania shooting 44.4% from the field (8-of-18).
Starting the second quarter, Anderson had a four-point run that forced a Pioneer timeout before the away team came back firing with a nine-point run. Transylvania led by 18 at the half while the Ravens made only five baskets in the first half (20% from the field).
The Pioneers’ defense stood out, locking down Anderson’s leading scorer, graduate student Lexi Dellinger, and forcing bad shot selection from the Ravens.
“I think we learned a lot today,” Gin said. “Their defense they played on Lexi was really good. We have got to understand that she’s got to be a facilitator in those situations. Obviously, she was trying to go for a big milestone, so that played a lot into it. So it just wasn’t our best basketball today, but we learned what we can do against that kind of stuff.”
Dellinger, who entered the game 12 points away from her 2,000th career point, finished with nine points, five rebounds and two assists while senior Jade Shipley led in scoring with 12 points.
Coming out in the second half, Gin saw a better team on the court as both teams started fast and scored 11 points each in the opening minutes. However, the Pioneers kicked it into high gear to finish out the quarter, leading by 26 heading into the final frame.
“It’s just about telling them in every timeout it’s all about us,” Gin said. “We’re trying to get better. We’re seeing what works against them. We firmly believe in our hearts that we’re going to see them again two Saturdays from now in the championship. So that’s what we’re telling ourselves. ‘What can we do to make ourselves better against them?’ Even though, obviously, we want to chip away at the lead, we’re probably not going to come back in the fourth quarter down by 20-some-odd points. But we’re in it. We're chipping away. We’re seeing what works, what doesn’t work and trying to see what we can do.”
Transylvania (23-0, 17-0 HCAC) cruised through the final minutes to stay undefeated while the Ravens fell to 15-8 overall and 12-5 in conference play. Anderson finished 12-of-49 (24.5%) from the field while the Pioneers finished 26-of-62 (41.9%). The key for the visitors was 3-point shooting, as they converted 10 3-point shots at 28.6% efficiency.
Dellinger sits just three points off of the 2,000-point club, a feat she will look to accomplish against Great Lakes Christian on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., which is also Anderson’s senior night.
“I think it’ll mean a lot because I hope we’re having a lot of fun on Sunday,” Gin said. “That’s really what it’s all about. I hope it doesn’t take shine away from all the other seniors who are putting in a lot of work here, too. But I think it’ll mean a lot that Lexi gets it in front of our home crowd, and that’s what we’re most excited about.”