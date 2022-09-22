ANDERSON -- The Anderson University women's tennis team (4-2, 2-0) outlasted Rose-Hulman 5-4 (2-1, 2-1) during Wednesday's Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference matchup at the AU Tennis Courts.
"Our coaching staff was so proud of our performance in doubles," AU coach Matt Moore said. "Winning all three of the matches proved pivotal. We executed our formations well, increased our first-serve percentage and minimized unforced errors. We certainly did not play our best in singles. We need to continue growing in our aggressiveness and confidence to execute certain patterns."
The Ravens swept the doubles matches, and Ella Frantz (No. 3) and Jenna Kuntz (No. 4) earned singles points.
Anderson hosts its second annual Anderson Pro-Am Tournament fundraiser Saturday at 10 a.m. at the AU Tennis Courts.
The Ravens then host HCAC preseason favorite Transylvania (1-0, 1-0) in a key HCAC battle Sunday at noon.