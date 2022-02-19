ANDERSON -- Lexi Dellinger poured in 21 points to lead three double-figure scorers, and the Anderson University women's basketball team rallied from a 20-point third-quarter deficit against Manchester on Friday night.
But the Ravens couldn't finish the job in an 82-76 loss at O.C. Lewis Gymnasium on senior night.
Dellinger was one of three seniors honored prior to the contest, joining Payton Moore and Cassie Pallett.
Pallett started and scored a career-high 11 points in 21 minutes while Moore -- who averages 15.3 points and 10.7 rebounds -- missed her second consecutive game.
"It was an emotional and tough night celebrating our seniors," AU coach Jon Gin said. "It was a rough first half, but I'm proud of how our team made a push in the second half. I'm so thankful that we were able to celebrate the impact our three seniors have made over the past four years.
"We missed having Payton on the court, but I'm incredibly proud of how she led from the sidelines, encouraging and supporting her teammates. Lexi and Cassie led the charge in the second half to put us into a position where we could win the game. I wish we could have pulled out the dub for them, but I'm proud of the efforts they made and the tremendous leaders they are."
The Spartans (8-14, 5-10 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) led 49-32 at halftime and pushed their advantage to as many as 20 points early in the third quarter.
Dellinger jump-started the rally with a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 62-52 at the end of the third period, and Reece Colclesser and former Lapel star Makynlee Taylor each made a free throw to bring the Ravens within single digits early in the third quarter.
Another Dellinger 3-pointer with 5:30 remaining sliced Manchester's advantage to 66-61, and Taylor answered with another trifecta after a Spartans basket to make it 68-64 with 4:23 to go.
Pallett scored with 2:33 left to pull the Ravens (10-14, 7-10) within 72-68, but the Spartans answered with a 5-0 run to seal the victory.
Eva Bazzoni scored a game-high 36 points for Manchester, shooting 13-of-21 from the field and 6-of-10 from 3-point range. She added four rebounds, two steals and an assist.
Macy Miller added 21 points and 12 boards for the Spartans, who won the rebounding battle 40-35 overall. Former Shenandoah star Hillery Shepherd had four points, eight rebounds and three assists in 21 minutes off the bench for Manchester.
The Spartans shot 47% (31-of-66) overall, 7-of-15 beyond the arc and 13-of-18 at the charity stripe.
Dellinger added four rebounds, two steals, two blocked shots and an assist in her final home game. Jade Shipley also reached double figures with 15 points for Anderson, and Taylor finished with nine points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block as the starting center in place of Moore.
AU shot 42.4% (28-of-66) from the field, 8-of-23 from 3-point range and 12-of-17 at the foul line.
The sixth-seeded Ravens travel to No. 3 Hanover (13-9) on Sunday for the quarterfinals of the HCAC tournament. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.
