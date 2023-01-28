ANDERSON -- The Anderson University women's basketball team started fast and finished strong in a 78-51 victory against Earlham that provided just a bit of redemption Saturday at O.C. Lewis Gymnasium.
“I think we're just playing really good basketball right now,” Anderson head coach Jon Gin said. “I think we've grown a lot since the first time we played them.”
In the first matchup of the season between Anderson (12-7, 7-4 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) and Earlham (3-10, 2-16), the Ravens won a relatively closely contested nine-point game. This time around, it was different.
“We played them pretty early in the season, and we've come a long way,” Gin said. “I think our offense as obviously is always high power, but I think our defense really showed up today, and that's what helped us win.”
Gin’s team started the game extremely efficiently from 3-point range. A 67.7% (4-of-6) shooting percentage in the first four minutes led to a 12-point lead and an Earlham timeout. Finishing out the quarter, Anderson made two more shots from behind the arc to sit just under 50% from 3-point range and up by 18 points.
“Oh, it’s huge for us. I mean, when our three-ball goes in, it's a totally different game,” Gin said. “We put out a lot of work into it, and it doesn’t happen by chance, and I’m really proud when these guys put it in.”
Despite a steep downturn in production during the second quarter, the Ravens relied on their aggressive press high up the court to force turnovers and fast breaks.
“It’s super important. I mean, we’re small. Everybody knows it,” Gin said. “It’s always been our Achilles' heel that we can't rebound very well. So we’ve got to increase the pressure so we can get those turnovers so we can get out on a run and then eliminates us having to rebound.”
Anderson scored 12 points off turnovers and four points off fastbreaks in the first two frames that helped assure a 16-point lead heading into the locker room at halftime.
Out of the locker room, Anderson continued its defensive effort, stifling the Quakers, snagging steals and running fast breaks early and often. In total, the Ravens ended with 29 points off turnovers in the victory.
“We want our identity to be scrappy and all over them and play at our pace and make them panic and mess up. That's always our game plan every game,” senior guard Jade Shipley said.
Guard Lexi Dellinger, who was averaging a team-leading 19.9 points heading into the contest, stayed consistent with a 20-point performance while adding nine defensive rebounds and two steals to her stat line. The graduate student out of Berne shot 50% (4-of-8) from the 3-point line and 54.5% (6-of-11) from the field.
“Honestly, we just have a lot of good shooters on our team, and we look to get each other open and find each other,” Dellinger said. “We work really well together, and that's really important when it comes to our game.”
Shipley recorded a solid outing as well with 13 points, six assists, three rebounds and a steal.
The Ravens face a tough test in Hanover (11-1, 12-5 HCAC) in their next matchup Wednesday, with Gin describing it as one of the biggest tests of the season.
“Hanover is really good getting in the lane, and Earlham did a really good job of being able to get in the paint,” Gin said. “So that's where we got to do better. We really got to shut down the paint. Hanover has got a couple of really good guards that are gonna attack the paint and put a lot of pressure on us. We got to get better at defending one-on-one and making sure they don’t get inside.”