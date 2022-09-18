OLIVET, Michigan -- The Anderson University women's tennis team went 1-1 during two road matches in Michigan on Saturday.
Adrian (3-1) fought past the Ravens (3-1) by a score of 6-3 in Adrian, Mich. Anderson then cruised past Olivet (0-1) by a score of 9-0.
"Our players showed tremendous mental poise against a tough opponent," AU coach Matt Moore said of the loss to Adrian. "They showed grace in the face of adversity. Our women battled back from several deficits to make the match competitive and keep the pressure on."
The win over Olivet rewarded the team's hard work.
"This was a great rebound match for our players," Moore said. "They redirected their focus from tough losses and restarted a win streak we hope to carry forward into matches this week."
The Ravens visit Trine (3-0) on Monday at 3 p.m.