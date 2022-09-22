NOTRE DAME -- After 75 scoreless minutes Wednesday, the Anderson University women's soccer team scored two goals in the next four minutes and pulled away from St. Mary's for a 2-0 victory.
During the 76th minute, Lillie Casey made a slot pass to Brooke Neu, and Neu finished the goal inside the left post to put the Ravens (3-1-2) ahead 1-0. Casey received the assist.
Three minutes later, former Pendleton Heights star Taylor Fort had the ball close to the end line on the right side of the goal. Fort beat her defender left and fired a shot inside the left post to give Anderson a 2-0 lead.
"(Wednesday) was a game of grit and composed urgency," AU coach Jennifer Myhre said. "We came ready the second half, knowing we had to play quicker, sharper and step tighter defensively. We made great decisions on the ball, playing in behind their backs and knowing opportunities would come. Lillie Casey played a nice through ball, and Brooke had timed her run well and had an awesome finish. The second goal was key, and Taylor Fort worked all game long, and it was great to see her get the final finish. We were solid across the back line as well, and it was great to keep our net clean."
Riley Schultz notched four shots and two shots on goal. Fort finished with three shots and one shot on goal. Lauren Brown put both of her shots on frame while Casey registered two shots. Anhely Montes and Neu each put their only shot on frame while Taylor Baker, Mandy Williams and Emily Wilusz each added a shot to round out Anderson's 16 shots.
Emmalee Paarlberg recorded a six-save shutout for the Ravens. Meghan Foster and Kylie Roberts each played the full 90 minutes on the defensive line.
The Ravens outshot the Belles (0-5-3) by a 16-11 margin and held a 7-6 advantage in shots on goal.
Anderson challenges Calvin (6-0) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Fridley Field. Calvin is ranked No. 13 in the latest United Soccer Coaches NCAA D-III poll and is ranked No. 1 in Region VIII.