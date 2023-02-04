ANDERSON -- “I mean, nobody believed,” Lauren Smith said.
The Anderson University women’s basketball team only led Franklin for 4:46 in its 80-75 overtime victory Saturday.
“Nobody in the gym believed we were gonna win when we were down nine with four minutes (left) except us,” Smith said. “We knew we were gonna win. We never panicked, and we just stayed with it.”
The Ravens (14-7) started slow and spent most of the first quarter playing catchup with Franklin leading by as many as 14 points in the opening minutes. Trailing by six points after the first frame, Anderson closed the gap to one by halftime. The Ravens shot 52.2% from the field and 45.5% from 3-point range.
“We came out a little flat, and we kind of had to fight, but Franklin is a really good team,” AU coach Jon Gin said. “They've got talented kids everywhere.”
Coming out of the locker room, it was an up-and-down third quarter with the Grizzlies extending their lead back up to six heading into the final frame and eventually leading by nine with about four minutes to go. This was where the Ravens flipped the switch.
“I thought the last four minutes of the game when we went full throttle, that's what we're capable of,” Gin said. “And that's what we got to get out of our kids each and every day. But it was really good like, we were pressured and we did a lot of things that we want to do. Too close to comfort but the last nine minutes of the game, I thought we played really, really well.”
Anderson tied it at 71 apiece, and the Grizzlies were unable to hit the buzzer-beater as the game went to overtime. Once the extra frame began, the Ravens went on a 4-0 run in the first two-and-a-half minutes and didn’t look back.
“We definitely had all the momentum. We knew that we wanted to make the first two minutes of overtime really count,” Gin said. “... It was really our defensive intensity that carried us, and I tried to tell them if you're going to be a great team you got to find different ways to win. Everyone thinks we rely on our three ball, which we do a lot. But today we will add our defense. I thought the last nine minutes proved that.”
Anderson’s bench was instrumental in the victory, scoring 32 points for the Ravens compared to Franklin’s 10, with Smith scoring 14 of those bench points.
“It's easy to have confidence and you have great teachers, so you know when we get our named called, we just go in and do our job,” she said.
In addition to Smith’s performance off the bench, freshman Izzy Davis scored 10 and added five rebounds and two assists.
“I mean, the depth has always been our strength,” Gin said. “I've told these kids from Day 1 that depth is what's going to carry us. I tell our freshmen that they're no longer freshmen. They're sophomores now (in the) second semester. They've got a lot of reps. They've played 21 games now. It's really good to see them come to light, and we have a really bright future ahead of us.”
Graduate student Lexi Dellinger led the Ravens’ scoring with 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds while junior Makynlee Taylor scored 16 and had a team-high 14 rebounds in a game where senior Jade Shipley was contained compared to her game average, shooting 5-of-14 (35.7%) from the field for 11 points.
“We missed some easy ones I thought that we usually don't miss, especially Jade. Those ones usually go in for her,” Gin said. “I thought instead we focused on the details. And I tell them when we focus on defensive rebounds, shots will fall, and I thought we did a really good job.”
Anderson heads on the road for a test against Defiance (7-14) on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
“Hopefully, we can get off the bus and be able to rely on this defensive pressure and intensity and build off of that,” Gin said.