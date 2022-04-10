ANDERSON -- The Anderson University women's lacrosse team (4-6, 0-1) fell to Hanover (5-5, 1-0) by a score of 13-2 during Saturday's Heartland Collegiate Lacrosse Conference matchup at Macholtz Stadium.
Prior to the contest, the Ravens honored Samantha Huber, Mallory Housman and Hannah Planck for Senior Day. All three seniors were on the inaugural women's lacrosse roster in 2019.
"It was a tough loss on Senior Day, but it was great to celebrate the successes of our seniors who have been committed and dedicated to building our program from scratch," Ravens coach Russell Mackey said. "The program wouldn't be where it's at without their passion, love for the game and leadership. So proud to be coaching these exceptional young women."
Madison Leonard recorded 11 saves on 24 shots four AU, and also posted three caused turnovers and seven ground balls. Emma Sego had one goal, one assist, four ground balls and three draw controls for the Ravens.
Avery Jarosinski had AU's other goal. Huber finished with two ground balls and four draw controls, and Mylan White had two caused turnovers and one ground ball.
The Ravens host Mount St. Joseph (3-4, 0-0) on Wednesday at 6 p.m.