FRANKLIN -- The Anderson University women's lacrosse team fell to Franklin by a score of 18-11 during Saturday's road Heartland Collegiate Lacrosse Conference matchup.
Franklin (4-8, 4-2 HCLC) jumped out to an early lead, ending the first quarter up 4-3. The Grizzlies held onto that lead for the most of the game, only allowing the Ravens (4-10, 1-5) to tie the game at 4-4 early in the second quarter.
Emma Sego had three goals and three draw controls for AU. Greta Mesarosh also scored three goals.
Avery Jarosinski had three assists, and Megan Stinson added one goal and two assists.
Sam Huber had one goal, two ground balls and seven draw controls. Hannah Plank finished with six ground balls, and Lauren Brown, Caitlin Stewart and Mallory Housman had one goal each.