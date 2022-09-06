ST. LOUIS -- The Anderson University women's soccer team rallied past Webster with a 2-1 victory Monday.
"[Monday] was an awesome team win, and I loved the heart and fight we showed," Ravens coach Jennifer Myhre said. "We talked before the game about being ready to set the tempo of the game and take the next step as a team, and that's what they did. Our possession across the field was composed, and we were playing quick and simple. The backline was solid, stepping strong and staying organized with marks."
Webster (2-1) found the scoreboard in the second half after Jordan Lande delivered a goal at the top of the box from more than 20 yards during the 54th minute. Grace Rodgers provided an assist.
During the 70th minute, Emily Wilusz stole the ball for a 1-on-1 breakaway, took the shot near the top of the box and found the right side of the net for the equalizer.
With less than 14 minutes remaining, Hannah Caes took a free kick for the Ravens (1-0-1). Caes served the ball into the box, and Anhely Montes turned and finished the goal to take a 2-1 lead with Caes on the assist.
"To come from behind shows the grit and determination of this team, and they were ready to finish it off," Myhre said. "Emily exploited the space well and was disciplined on the finish. Anhely's turn and finish strike was incredible."
Former Pendleton Heights star Taylor Fort notched four shots and three shots on goal. Wilusz produced three shots and two shots on goal while Taylor Baker contributed three shots and one shot on goal. Montes netted her only shot, and Riley Shultz rounded out Anderson's 12 shots.
The Gorloks outshot the Ravens 19-12 and held a 12-7 advantage in shots on goal.
Adrienne Weyers racked up 11 saves on 12 shots faced.
"Adrienne had another phenomenal game in goal and came up with some key saves," Myhre said.
The Ravens host Wilmington (0-1) for their home opener Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at Fridley Field.
"I'm proud of this team, and I'm excited to see them continue the growth into the next one," Myhre said.