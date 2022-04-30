HANOVER -- The Anderson University Women's Track team kicked off the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships on Friday. After day one, the Ravens sat in fourth place out of the 10 teams competing.
Lapel's Noelle Loller repeated as 10,000-meter conference champion, clocking a time of 38 minutes, 28.73 seconds.
Delaney Moore placed second in the long jump with a leap of 5.27 meters, and Callie Guthrie was ninth in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 14:04.63.
Hanover led the team standings with 76 points. Manchester checked in with 59, and Rose-Hulman had 53.
Anderson scored 20 points, ahead of Franklin (7), Bluffton (6) and Earlham (3).
The Ravens compete again Saturday in Day 2 of the HCAC Outdoor Championships at 11 a.m.