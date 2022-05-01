VAN WERT, Ohio -- The Anderson University women's golf team dueled with Defiance in the Heather Downs Showdown on Saturday. With this meet, the Ravens have concluded their spring season.
"I'm really proud of these girls this season and how they have grown," AU coach Morgan Douglass said. "A big shoutout to Lauren Chapman for taking fifth. She is an incredibly hard worker, and it is so awesome to see it play out."
Chapman placed fifth in the showdown with a score of 93 on the par-71 layout at Willow Bend Country Club. With her fifth-place finish, Chapman also secured a spot on the Heather Downs Showdown All-Tournament team.
In addition to the performance of Chapman, Jayda Hurst finished sixth with a score of 100 and Emma Howe came in ninth, scoring 112.