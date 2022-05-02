HARRISON, Ohio -- Anderson University men's golf sophomore Carson Coffman tied for 36th place in the three-day Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Championships, which concluded Sunday.
Coffman fired a 54-hole score of 260, behind rounds of 91, 84 and 85 on the par-71 layout at Miami Whitewater Forest Golf Club. Konner Johnson shot a 271 after carding rounds of 84, 91 and 96. The sophomore from Muncie finished plus-58 relative to par, improving his score from last year by 12 strokes.
"I am extremely proud of Carson and Konner for all of their work under less than ideal circumstances this year," AU coach Carter Collins said. "I feel like a new era for AU men's golf is beginning next fall, and we all couldn't be more excited for it."
Transylvania teammates Timothy Alexander (225) and Tyler Allred locked up the top two spots in the meet.
Taking first in the conference meet was Transylvania with a 54-hole team score of 913. Franklin (946) came in second, fighting off Rose-Hulman (947) by one stroke. Hanover claimed fourth (955), finishing ahead of Earlham (965), Bluffton (985) and Mount St. Joseph (999) to round out the team standings.