ANDERSON -- Anderson University women's track and field freshman Jada Stansberry was named a United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Academic Athlete, which was announced Thursday.
The USTFCCCA recognized track and field athletes who finished in the top 50 in the nation in an event and held at least a 3.3 cumulative GPA. Stansberry, a former Alexandria star, ranked 36th in NCAA D-III with an outdoor 400-meter dash time of 57 seconds.
Anderson's women's track and field team was selected as a USTFCCCA all-academic team for the sixth year in a row. The USTFCCCA recognized track and field teams with at least a 3.1 team GPA for the 2022-23 academic year.
The AU men's track and field and volleyball teams also were recognized as all-academic teams.
AU SELECTS ALBERTSON AS DIRECTOR OF SPORTS MEDICINE
The AU athletic department and athletic director Marcie Taylor have selected Nick Albertson as director of sports medicine.
Albertson returns to Anderson with seven years of sports medicine experience in collegiate athletics.
"We are pleased to welcome Nick Albertson as the new director of sports medicine," Taylor said. "I know our student-athletes, coaches and staff will benefit greatly from his knowledge and expertise. As an alum, Nick's commitment to Anderson University and his passion for the wellbeing of student-athletes will have a positive impact on the department of athletics."
After graduating from Anderson in 2014, Albertson spent two years as a graduate assistant athletic trainer at Defiance College. He then became a certified athletic trainer for Butler University for the 2016-17 season.
Albertson took a position as an assistant athletic trainer at Rhodes College in 2017. He served at Rhodes for three and a half years and provided primary care for a variety of Rhodes' different sports during his tenure. Albertson became an assistant athletic trainer at Hanover and served through 2022. He has most recently served as an injury prevention specialist for Fit for Work.
Albertson is a certified athletic trainer and a certified strength and conditioning specialist. He is a member of the Great Lakes Athletic Trainers' Association and the Indiana Athletic Trainers' Association. Albertson also has a CPR/AED certification with American Heart Association Basic Life Support.
"I would like to sincerely thank athletic director Marcie Taylor and the search committee for the opportunity to come back to Anderson and serve as the director of sports medicine," Nick Albertson said. "I am blessed and excited to return to the athletics department and community that not only fostered the growth for my professional career but also helped deepen my relationship with Jesus."
Albertson graduated from Anderson in 2014 with a bachelor's degree in athletic training. He then earned a master's in education from Defiance in 2016.