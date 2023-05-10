ANDERSON -- Anderson University's Michael Sweigart placed seventh in the college division of the shot put during the GVSU 10-event Last Chance Meet on Tuesday in Allendale, Michigan.
The sophomore from Alexandria recorded a distance of 51-foot-8.5.
Anderson wraps up the last-chance season with two meets in the Chicagoland area.
Sweigart battles in the Carius-Gregory Invitational on Thursday at noon in Naperville, Illinois. Kaleb Gucinski then competes in the Fighting Chance Meet on Friday at 2 p.m. in Joliet, Illinois.
Sweigart and fellow Alexandria graduate Jada Stansberry round out the weekend by battling in the Fighting Chance Meet on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Last Chance and Fighting Chance meets are held across the country to help athletes qualify for or improve their seeding in individual championship events.