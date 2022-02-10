ANDERSON -- Lexi Dellinger led four players in double figures with 19 points Wednesday, and the Anderson University women's basketball team led wire to wire in a 77-64 victory against Defiance at O.C. Lewis Gymnasium.
Payton Moore added 16 points, nine rebounds and five blocked shots for the Ravens (10-11, 7-7 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) and was recognized prior to the game for scoring her 1,000th career point Jan. 29 at Earlham.
"(During the first half) I wasn't getting quick to the basket," Moore said. "During halftime, the coaches told me to do what I know I can do. So I came out and tried to fix that a little bit."
Moore scored 10 points on perfect 5-for-5 shooting in the third quarter after shooting 0-for-6 from the floor in the first half.
"(During the second half) I think we were able to take the lid off for Payton," said Cassie Pallett, who finished with seven points and three steals. "If we just keep shooting, we know it will fall -- especially for Payton. We're confident with her taking any shot."
Jade Shipley added 15 points and five rebounds while shooting 3-of-6 from 3-point range, and former Lapel star Makynlee Taylor finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals.
Anderson led 13-6 after the first quarter and 32-21 at the halftime break. Defiance (11-7, 6-5) made a brief rally early in the third quarter but entered the final period with a 55-41 deficit.
The Ravens shot 44.4% (28-of-63) from the field and were 6-of-15 from 3-point range and 15-of-20 at the free-throw line.
Dellinger was 9-of-9 at the charity stripe and finished with a team-high five assists.
Anderson scored 18 points off 15 turnovers by the Yellow Jackets and held advantages of 14-0 in fast-break points and 40-20 on points in the paint.
"It was a great team win (on Wednesday) with four players in double digits," AU coach Jon Gin said. "Everyone was ready from the jump, and the energy from the bench was so awesome. I'm really proud of this group and how they came together, had some fun and got the dub."
Lexie Sparks led Defiance with 19 points and nine rebounds in 19 minutes off the bench.
Taylor Steinbrunner also scored 19 points for the Yellow Jackets, but no other player reached double figures for the visitors.
Defiance shot 29.4% (20-of-68) overall, 5-of-27 from 3-point range and 19-of-32 at the free-throw line.
"With only four regular-season games left, we have to put it all out there every single game, and we just need to do what we can on the court," Pallett said.
The Ravens travel to No. 4 Transylvania (18-0, 10-0) on Saturday at 3 p.m.
