ANDERSON -- Fifth-seeded Bluffton hung onto a 73-65 victory against the fourth-seeded Anderson University women's basketball team Tuesday during the quarterfinals of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament at O.C. Lewis Gymnasium.
"It's a disappointing way to end our season for sure," AU coach Jon Gin said. "We played really hard, and I'm proud of the way we fought back in the second half. We just had a couple of unlucky possessions that didn't go our way."
Bluffton (16-9) led by one point at the half but increased its advantage to 54-45 entering the final period.
The Beavers lead hovered near double digits from much of the fourth quarter before the Ravens (16-10) put together a late run.
Lauren Smith got it started with a 3-pointer with 1:37 remaining to cut the deficit to 63-58.
Jada Shipley forced a held ball on the ensuing possession, and Lexi Dellinger knocked down a pair of free throws to pull Anderson within 63-60.
But Kayla Prigge stopped the bleeding for Bluffton with a 3-pointer that clinched the victory with 1:00 to play.
The Beavers won the rebounding battle 55-39, and AU shot just 9-of-16 (56.3%) from the free-throw line.
"Our two Achilles' heels really came back to haunt us," Gin said. "They killed us on the glass, and we didn't shoot it very well from the free-throw line."
The Ravens shot just 34.8% (23-of-66) overall and were 10-of-37 from 3-point range.
Bluffton shot 32.4% (22-of-68) from the field and was 20-of-27 at the free-throw line and 9-of-22 from the perimeter.
Dellinger, the program's all-time leading scorer, led Anderson with 20 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks in her final game.
Smith finished with 16 points, and former Lapel star Makynlee Taylor added nine points, nine rebounds and four steals.
Senior Jade Shipley finished with five points, and former Alexandria star Jada Stansberry scored four points.
AU's final senior, Brookelynn Cardwell, did not play Tuesday.
"I can't say enough about our three seniors," Gin said. "They have meant so much to our program the last two years. I'm so honored that I got to coach them and can't wait to see how they go out and impact the world."
HCAC HONORS
Dellinger was named the HCAC Co-Player of the Year alongside Transylvania's Madison Kellione.
A graduate student from South Adams who also teaches at Lapel, Dellinger averaged 21.8 points and led the conference with a 47.4% 3-point shooting clip. Dellinger also ranked third in the HCAC with 8.4 rebounds per game and a 46.5% overall shooting percentage. She added 2.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game.
Dellinger also was the HCAC Player of the Year last season.
"I'm so proud of Big Lex," Gin said. "To win this award twice just speaks volumes about how much Lexi has meant to our program here at AU and how much she has dominated the HCAC in her years here. I think this year it is extra special because of how much Lex had going on in her life.
"To be a full-time teacher and pour into students for eight hours every day and then to come to practice and pour into 17 teammates every single day while acheiving excellence in both just shows you the type of person Lexi is."
Shipley earned All-HCAC honorable mention, and Smith was named to the HCAC All-Newcomer team.
AU MEN
Tate Ivanyo was named the men's HCAC Player of the Year.
The sophomore from Valparaiso led the league with 18.4 points per game in conference play and ranked second with 17.8-point average for the regular season. Ivanyo led the HCAC and ranked 23rd in the nation with a 42.4% 3-point percentage.
"I am extremely honored and grateful that I was selected as conference player of the year," Ivanyo said in a school release. "I could not have done it without God and the coaching staff and my teammates pushing me every day. It has been a great season, and I'm super excited for the tournament."
Junior Camden Smith was named to the All-HCAC second team, and freshman Bryson Huckeby -- the grandson of legendary Lapel boys basketball coach Jimmie Howell -- earned All-HCAC honorable mention.
The second-seeded Ravens (16-9) faced third-seeded Hanover (17-9) in the HCAC tournament semifinals at 5 p.m. on Friday in North Manchester.