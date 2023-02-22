Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening wind and rain. Thunder possible. Low 53F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening wind and rain. Thunder possible. Low 53F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.