BLOOMINGTON -- Anderson University men's track and field athletes Caleb Carrao and Michael Sweigart battled the elements in the Billy Hayes Invitational on Friday.
"Once again, the weather did not cooperate," AU coach Nic Huffman said. "A huge downpour delayed the meet and stopped us before our guys were about to compete. It's really tough to wait an hour, get a short warmup, then try to perform your best. The two men still competed hard and were exposed to a very high caliber meet. The day was still a quality experience, and we'll be ready for next week in Chicago."
Carrao turned in a time of 51.32 seconds in the 400-meter dash. Sweigart launched the shot put a distance of 47-foot-7.75.
Anderson is set to compete in the two-day Carius/Gregory Invite at 11 a.m. in Naperville, Illinois.