ANDERSON — On the highest perch of the Anderson University women’s basketball scoring, Lexi Dellinger sits alone.
With 26 points against Great Lakes Christian (2-20), Dellinger hit 2,000 career points, a feat that had not yet been accomplished in program history as AU rolled to an 81-63 victory.
Earlier this season, Dellinger scored her 1,832nd point to become the Ravens’ all-time leading scorer over Angel Hall (2004). She leads the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference with an average of 20.1 points, which is also good for 24th in the nation.
It was not just a special night for Dellinger but for Anderson’s seniors and graduating personnel. Guard Jade Shipley, guard Brookelyn Cardwell and assistant coach Emily Langolf were all honored before tip-off.
The game started slow for Anderson, which trailed by one when Dellinger hit her 2,000th. However, like a momentum shift, the Ravens quickly took the lead following the milestone and did not slow down.
By the end of the first quarter, Anderson led by five, by halftime it was seven and the lead continued to rise after the break.
The Ravens took huge strides in the third quarter, scoring 20 points, 11 of which came from Dellinger. The fifth-grade Lapel Elementary School class Dellinger teaches was in attendance chanting ‘she’s our teacher’ as often as the students could.
In the fourth quarter, Anderson looked to put the game into cruise control, but the Crusaders made it tough. Great Lakes Christian’s Elizabeth Tenley and Sakura Nakano combined for 41 points, including six 3-pointers, to keep their team in it.
Dellinger finished at the top of the scoring chart while Shipley backed her up with 13. Shipley also had two rebounds, an assist and a steal to go along with her scoring prowess. As a team, Anderson shot 29-of-81 (35.8%) from the field and 13-of-49 (26.5%) from 3-point range as it closed out the Crusaders with an 18-point lead.
The Ravens won the rebounding battle as well, grabbing 59 boards compared to the Crusaders’ 40 with 40 of Anderson’s rebounds coming on the defensive end. The 19 boards to Great Lakes Christian’s four on the offensive end made it easy for the Ravens to get putbacks and score easy points.
Traveling to Manchester (8-14, 6-11 HCAC) on Friday for the final game of the regular season, head coach Jon Gin said the Ravens need to stay focused to best prepare for the conference tournament. Tip-off at Manchester is set for 7:30 p.m.