TERRE HAUTE -- Lexi Dellinger scored 39 points Wednesday night -- the second-highest single-game total in program history -- but the Anderson University women's basketball team's fourth-quarter rally fell short in a 74-64 loss at Rose-Hulman.
The Fightin' Engineers (10-8, 8-5 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) saw an 18-point lead shrink to just seven at one point in the final period, but the Ravens (10-13, 7-9) couldn't finish the comeback.
Dellinger scored 19 points during the fourth-quarter rally, shooting 6-of-9 from the field and 3-of-4 from 3-point range.
She finished 7-of-14 from long range overall -- tying for the second-most 3-pointers made in a single game in program history -- and 11-of-24 from the floor.
Dellinger also had five rebounds, four assists, a steal and two blocked shots.
"Lexi put on an incredible show all night," AU coach Jon Gin said. "She led the way in scoring but also wouldn't let us back down on either side of the court. She's a tremendous leader. Unfortunately, we just couldn't get it done."
Anderson played without starting center Payton Moore -- who averages 15.3 points and 10.7 rebounds -- but former Lapel star Makynlee Taylor picked up some of the slack with seven points and a team-high 10 boards.
Jade Shipley scored 12 points as the only other Raven in double figures.
Rose-Hulman outscored Anderson 24-9 to take control of the game in the second quarter and led 33-25 at the half. The advantage grew to 51-33 after three quarters.
With 6:32 remaining in the contest, Dellinger hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Shipley followed with a trifecta of her own to cut the deficit to single digits. But Rose-Hulman was able to recover and hold on down the stretch.
Peyton Miller led four players in double-figures with 13 points off the bench for the Engineers. Ashley Black added 12 points -- also from the bench -- Jamie Baum had 11 points and six rebounds and Rose Burnham finished with 10 points and five boards.
Rose-Hulman shot 38.6% (27-of-70) from the field, 5-of-16 from 3-point range and 15-of-19 at the free-throw line while dominating 50-32 on the boards.
The Ravens shot 35.1% (20-of-57) overall, 12-of-31 from beyond the arc and 12-of-15 at the foul line.
"Our team fought really hard," Gin said. "We had two really tough quarters and dug ourselves in too deep of a hole. Give a lot of credit to Rose-Hulman. They played great defense throughout, but I'm proud of how we battled in the fourth quarter and never quit."
Anderson hosts Manchester (7-14, 4-10) for senior night Friday at 7:30 p.m.
