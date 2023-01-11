ANDERSON — When Lexi Dellinger enrolled at Anderson University five years ago, she wanted to make an impact both on and off the basketball court.
The fifth-year senior continues to do both in her final season of eligibility, and on Wednesday night, the Berne native cemented her place in Ravens women’s basketball history.
Entering the Ravens’ Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference matchup with visiting Defiance a mere 29 points shy from tying Angel Hall for the women’s all-time scoring record, Dellinger set a new mark — her way.
With 5 minutes, 40 seconds left in the game inside AU’s O.C. Lewis Gymnasium, Dellinger dribbled near the arc, took a quick step back and buried her seventh 3-pointer of the night to overtake Hall’s record of 1,832 points set in 2004.
Once her shot dropped through the basket, the home crowd erupted, paying homage to their new scoring leader, as her game-high 37 points led to an eventual 87-73 victory.
“Honestly, it’s crazy. I dreamed of this my whole life, to break records and do big things at AU, not just on the court but have an impact on everyone here, too. It just feels great to do it here in front of the home crowd and to have all my teammates behind me,” Dellinger said.
Among the AU faithful were her brother, Dustin, her father, Steve, and several friends who have watched Dellinger go from a promising young player at South Adams to AU record-setter by night and full-time Lapel Elementary teacher by day.
“I knew I was really close (to the record). My brother has been bugging me about it a lot, so I knew I was close. Obviously, those emotions were there before the game. I was a little nervous, but ultimately, it came back to my teammates giving me the ball and having my back in every situation,” Dellinger said.
Her teammates were the first to shower her with applause, as the Ravens followed her charge to win their sixth straight game, dating to Dec. 10 at Earlham.
As a team, the Ravens converted 15 of 32 3-pointers, shot 49.2% from the field and had a trio of double-digit scorers to improve to 9-5 overall and 7-2 in the HCAC.
Jade Shipley finished with 15 points and Lauren Smith had 17 points for the Ravens, who came out on top despite 13 lead changes and eight ties against Defiance.
A buzzer-beating shot by Shipley to end the first quarter tied the game at 20-all, while another AU clutch 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter snapped the final deadlock that stood at 59-all.
“Hitting shots. Being in the gym hitting shots (is our secret),” AU head coach Jon Gin laughed. “I think winter break was really good for us. We got to gel together. Nobody else was on campus. It was a great time to bond, and I think our team did a really good job, especially since we’re so young. We’re playing really good basketball right now, so no secret here.”
Dellinger might be the secret ingredient to the Ravens’ success.
Her record shot kicked off a 10-0 run on her own, while AU put together a 13-4 run overall to march toward a 10-point lead with 4:44 remaining.
“We’re just working together. We’re bonding really well. We’re just sharing the ball really well. We’re all getting in here and putting extra shots up, and we have each other’s back,” Dellinger said. “That’s what makes an impact on wins and losses.”
Dellinger’s influence is set not only by production but by example.
Teaching full time and juggling a practice and game schedule, Dellinger credits her support system, her teammates and everyone in her life for having the fortitude she instinctively exudes.
She also can’t help but think of her mom, Nicole, who passed away when Dellinger was in the fourth grade.
“It’s a lot, but I don’t know. I’ve always had the drive to do it. My mom passed away when I was little, and it’s always been my drive to play basketball. Basketball is how I cope with everything in my life, so being able to come out here helps me,” Dellinger said.
“That’s kind of why I wanted to be a teacher, too. When I was younger, my teachers were there for me the most. I didn’t really have a female role model for myself, so I want to be there for students and let them know they’re not the only ones going through something. I’m always there if they need me.”
She’s always ready to give everything she has to the Ravens, and it has her ranked first in the HCAC in scoring, first in 3-point shooting percentage and now No. 1 at AU for most points at 1,840 points.
“I love threes. Threes have always been my go-to shot, so it feels great to be able to do it in that way,” Dellinger said.
“That is her game. She is a special player. I’m just glad I’m able to coach her for two years, and I’m glad she came back,” Gin added. “She does everything right. You can’t do anything but love that kid. It’s amazing. And a full-time teacher at Lapel Elementary. It’s crazy. She’s absolutely incredible. The energy she gives our team each and every day, what a great role model for kids to grow up to be. She’s living out her dream. I’m just glad to be a part of it.”