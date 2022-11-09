ANDERSON – Camden Smith scored a career-high 25 points, but DePauw spoiled Anderson University men’s basketball coach Carter Collins’ debut with an 89-81 victory Tuesday at O.C. Lewis Gymnasium.
Smith scored all of the Ravens’ points during a 12-4 second-half run that cut their deficit to 79-73 with 1:06 remaining, but AU (0-1) couldn’t complete the comeback.
Tate Ivanyo, who finished with 21 points for the Ravens, sank a 3-pointer to pull Anderson within 83-79 with 36 seconds left, but the hosts got no closer.
Eljiah Hales led four players in double figures for the Tigers (1-0) with 25 points. Ronald Johnson and Kyle Lillwitz each added 15 points, and Sam Jacobs had 10 as DePauw’s bench outscored AU’s 40-19.
“Hats off to DePauw on a well-played game,” Collins said. “I thought about 35 minutes of the game were pretty evenly played, back and forth, but there was a stretch midway through the second half where they clearly got the better of things, and that was enough to be the difference.
“They were the more consistent team over 40 minutes, and they deserve the win because of it. We’ll work on figuring out what went wrong during that stretch and throughout the game as a whole, and we’ll come back better for two tough games this weekend.”
There were nine ties and seven lead changes, with the last coming on Lillwitz’s 3-pointer to give the Tigers a 53-50 advantage with 13:30 to play.
Anderson’s biggest lead was 37-31 with 1:21 remaining in the first half.
DePauw’s big run was ignited by Grant Niego’s jumper for a 60-55 lead with 9:43 to play. The 17-6 surge was capped by a pair of free throws from Grant Gohmann with 3:08 left that gave the Tigers a 75-61 advantage.
DePauw shot 89,5% (17-of-19) from the free-throw line and 55.9% (33-of-59) overall. The Tigers were 6-of-16 from 3-point range.
Powered by Smith’s 3-of-5 performance beyond the arc, the Ravens were 11-of-29 from 3-point range. They shot 49.2% (30-of-61) overall and 83.3% (10-of-12) from the free-throw line.
The rebounding battle was even at 28-28.
Smith added four assists and two blocks to his career-high point total while shooting 10-of-14 from the field.
Bryson Huckeby joined Smith and Invanyo in double figures with 12 points and added a team-high six rebounds.
Anderson hosts a pair of opponents this weekend, welcoming Adrian on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Kalamazoo on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.