ANDERSON -- Anderson University was demolished 55-0 by DePauw in the Ravens’ home opener Saturday at Macholtz Stadium.
The five-hour punishment was influenced by a handful of late-hit penalties that put the Ravens' defense in a tough position throughout the entire game.
A late hit after a punt initiated the Tigers' first scoring drive. On the final play of the first quarter, DePauw quarterback Wally Renie delivered a 16-yard TD pass to receiver Jaylon Smith and gave the Tigers a 7-0 advantage.
“I’ve become a better route runner over the summer,” Smith said. “I have been working on a lot of small space things and working out how to get out of my breaks a lot easier.”
Just four minutes into the second quarter, Renie found Smith for a 31-yard strike and his second touchdown of the game. The sophomore receiver outgained the entire Anderson offense in the first half on three receptions for 51 yards.
“I was able to keep working,” Smith said. “That’s really just props to my quarterback that helped me get those looks and everything.”
His two touchdowns matched the number of first downs the Ravens earned in the first half.
DePauw coach Brett Dietz acknowledged the connection between Renie and Smith has been working because of the astounding mutual respect for each other.
“Wally is a very smart quarterback, and he knows Jaylon’s strengths, so he tries to put the ball where Jaylon can get it,” Dietz said.
After a botched punt by the Ravens against a safe return, Gus Baumgartner drove in another 2-yard touchdown for the Tigers with under five minutes left in the first half. Baumgartner led the Tigers’ offense with 86 rushing yards on 15 attempts.
With 1:24 left in the second quarter, Renie used an impressive play-action play call to roll right and connect with tight end Will Kaster for his third TD pass. Senior kicker Jack Drake drilled a 46-yard field goal at the end of the first half to give the Tigers a 31-0 lead.
Five minutes into the second half, backup QB Nathan McCahill delivered a 29-yard TD pass to freshman receiver Robby Ballentine to give DePauw a 38-0 lead. The game was paused for 1.5 hours due to lightning in the Anderson area.
“We talk a lot about grit being the ability to overcome some adversity. This is clearly some adversity, having to come inside and sit around not knowing when the game is going to restart,” Dietz said.