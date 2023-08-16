ANDERSON — Thrill, excitement and various emotions poured through the soul of Anderson University head football coach John Coddington before the start of a new era at his alma mater.
Once the exhilaration of being hired settled in, Coddington felt enthusiastic to get to work. He began to assemble his coaching staff and develop personal relationships with the returning players. With a strong sense of determination to turn the program around, Coddington is motivated to create a winning culture.
“A special place in my heart,” Coddington said. “I had a great experience as a student here at Anderson. I love to be able to come back to a place that had such an impact on me.”
Coddington grew up in Cincinnati and played quarterback at Anderson. After graduating in 2014, he moved to Michigan for a coaching role at Concordia University in Ann Arbor. Coddington spent eight years at the NAIA program, serving the last three seasons as the Cardinals’ offensive coordinator.
Lonnie Pries, Concordia’s athletic director, set the foundation as head coach of the program and built a phenomenal program before taking Coddington under his wing. Coddington added the one-on-one conversations with Joshua Schumacher — defensive coordinator under Pries who was later promoted to Concordia’s head coach after the 2016 season — taught him to understand football through a defensive mindset, including how the defense will counter or react to a specific play call. Coddington appreciates his eight seasons of being mentored on how to operate a successful program in a highly competitive conference.
Anderson’s first-year head coach established an open competition at each position to begin training camp in August. No matter if the player was an incoming freshman, a returning starter, backup or joined through the transfer portal, every Raven got a shot to earn playing time. Coddington plans to expand his balanced offense by adapting to what fits and allow skill players to contribute at the best of their ability.
“We want to be able to kind of utilize and foster that competitive spirit amongst the guys that, at end of the day, the best guys and the guys that give us the best chance to win are going to play,” Coddington said. “Part of our task and our challenge as coaches during training camp here is going to be identifying who those guys are going to be for us. That can produce, that can do things at a really high level, and then it’s molding our offense. What we have in our playbook, our schemes, it’s molding it around them and their strengths because we don’t want to use the phrase ‘put a square peg in a round hole.’ We don’t want to ask guys to do things that don’t really accentuate what they’re best at.”
His objective is to tackle the biggest struggle surrounding Anderson’s football program, a losing culture.
Anderson has won just three games combined in the last three seasons and was outscored 429-84 in 10 games last season, emerging victorious in the home finale. The defense averaged 65.1 tackles last season, which was more than the 56.8 rushing yards the offense gained.
“The things we continue to hit on day after day with our guys are that we are going to be a group that loves one another, and that the relationships are going to be the No. 1 thing in this program,” Coddington said. “Because I love the game of football, but more than just football — the Xs and Os, the strategy. I do this job because I love people. I love our guys on our team, and I hope that they know that through our coaching staff’s actions and words, we are going to love them and going to try to get them to love each other.”
Coddington brands the “Raven Way” to explain how he wants his program to operate on and off the field. He wants to form relationships beyond football and spread positive energy across the Ravens’ locker room. The next major step from Coddington’s perspective is to instruct fundamental football with a game plan requiring ball security, creating explosive plays and managing effective time of possession.
“A lot of the times when you put yourself out there and kind of open up that relationship and make that first step, then that ends up getting reciprocated,” Coddington said. “The more things that we do as a team on campus, more people that we reach out to, the different community service events that we do on campus, I think it’s helping to build the image, and the more support that we get from people here on campus.”
A player’s confidence derives from the preparation during spring workouts through training camp. Before Anderson hosts Trine in the season opener Sept. 2 at Macholtz Stadium, Coddington aims to instill a belief Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference opponents can be conquered.
“When you have a group of guys that are willing to fight for each other, that have each other’s interests at heart, that are just really bonded and connected, that type of team is a team that’s going to end up being really hard to stop regardless of what they do on offense, defense or special teams,” Coddington said.
Coddington wants to set a championship-level standard surrounding the football program and draw community support to Macholtz Stadium by winning games, playing traditional football and reaching out to support other organizations in Madison County.
“We want to be able to have a lot of future recruits or incoming high school students coming to watch our games and see the exciting style of play that we do,” Coddington said. “To see what our program is really like and want to take part in that. We definitely have a lot of different avenues or ways that we are trying to draw people into the stadium, but I think at the end of the day, people want to watch some exciting winning football, and that is what we are going to give them.”