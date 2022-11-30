ANDERSON -- Anderson University women's soccer senior Taylor Fort garnered United Soccer Coaches second-team all-region honors Tuesday.
Fort received all-region recognition for the first time in her career.
"It's a great accomplishment for Taylor to be recognized on the All-Region Team," Anderson coach Jennifer Myhre said. "She is a player you can count on to show up every day to give her best, has an amazing passion for the game and love for her teammates. This award also reflects the strength of our team this year, as we competed well with the top teams in the region, and it shows their respect for us."
The former Pendleton Heights star wrapped up her final college season with six goals, which tied for ninth in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference, and led the league with 11 assists. Her average of 1.28 points per match was also good for second in the HCAC.
She was named First Team All-HCAC for fall seasons in 2021 and 2022 and was Second Team in the spring of 2021.
Fort was named to the HCAC All-Tournament Team in 2022.
She will graduate from AU as the school's record holder with .48 assists per match. Fort ranks third in school history with 1.19 points per match, is tied for fifth with 21 career assists and ranks 10th in total points (51) and goals per match (0.35).