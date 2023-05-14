KOKOMO – The Anderson University baseball team’s Cinderella run through the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament came to an end Sunday with a 12-3 loss against top-seeded Franklin in the championship game.
The fifth-seeded Ravens (27-19) won four straight elimination games – rallying in the eighth inning or later to take the lead in all of them – Friday and Saturday to force the winner-take-all final at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
The Grizzlies (33-11) quelled any thoughts of a comeback in the title tilt with eight combined runs in the fourth and fifth innings to pull away for the decisive win.
Franklin drew first blood with an RBI double by Luke Willman and RBI single by Colby Reed for a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning.
Grahm Reedy scored on a sacrifice bunt for AU to cut the deficit to one run in the top of the third, but Anthony Smith’s single restored the Grizzlies’ two-run advantage in the bottom of the frame.
The Ravens again pulled within a run when former Pendleton Heights star Rene Casas Jr. homered down the right-field line in the top of the fourth. Then Franklin flexed its muscles.
Tysen Lipscomb’s grand slam made it 7-2 in the bottom of the fourth, and Lipscomb drove home the first run in the fifth with a single to left field. Lipscomb later scored on a wild pitch to make it 9-2, and Dyllan Redmon’s two-run single brought the Grizzlies’ eight-run outburst to an end.
Trey Dorton got one run back for AU with an eighth-inning single, and Sean Sullivan’s RBI single capped the scoring in the bottom of the frame.
Landen Southern (6-5) took the loss for the Ravens, allowing three earned runs on four hits with three walks and three strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings.
Matthew Johnson (6-1) got the win for Franklin, surrendering two earned runs on three hits with four walks and three strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings.
A.J. Sanders paced the Grizzlies from the leadoff spot with a 3-for-5 effort and scored one run. Lipscomb finished 2-for-4 with five RBI.
Anderson’s five hits were scattered evenly among Justin Reed, Dorton, Casas, Luke Renard and Reedy.
The Ravens’ four-game winning streak entering the game was their longest of the season against HCAC opponents and trailed only a six-game run in March overall.