DEFIANCE, Ohio – Roosevelt Norfleet III threw for 266 yards and three touchdowns, and the Anderson University football team’s rally from a 20-point deficit fell just short Saturday in a 32-22 loss at Defiance.
Norfleet’s 14-yard touchdown pass to R.J. Anthony Jr. cut the Ravens’ deficit to 26-22 with 11:49 remaining in the fourth quarter, but a 1-yard touchdown run by Tyshaun Freeman with 4:52 to play sealed the victory for the Yellow Jackets (1-6, 1-3 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference).
Freeman finished with 144 yards on 29 carries, and Defiance rushed for 266 yards as a team.
The Yellow Jackets led 7-0 at halftime on the strength of a 32-yard touchdown run by Jordan Ambrose in the second quarter.
Ambrose then tossed a pair of touchdown passes to Tawann Rome – from 18 and 28 yards – to push Defiance’s lead to 20-0 with 9:40 remaining in the third quarter.
Ambrose finished 17-of-27 for 177 yards with the two scoring strikes and no interceptions and rushed 10 times for 72 yards including his first-half touchdown. Rome caught four passes for 63 yards including his two scores.
Anderson’s rally began with a 20-yard field goal by Mateo Jesch, and Norfleet followed with a 76-yard touchdown pass to Ryan McGough to pull the Ravens within 20-10 with 5:18 remaining in the third quarter.
Jalen Warren caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Seth Pearson to give the Yellow Jackets a 26-10 lead and some breathing room with 20 seconds left in the period.
But Anderson (0-7, 0-3) responded with a 69-yard touchdown pass from Norfleet to Julian Holguin to cut the deficit back to 10 points with just two seconds left in the quarter.
Norfleet completed 14 of 24 pass attempts and was intercepted once. He also led the Ravens with 26 rushing yards on 12 carries.
Holguin caught five passes for 164 yards, and McGough finished with two receptions for 82 yards. Anthony’s touchdown grab was his only catch in the game.
It was the first contest as interim head coach for Jeremy Lochner, who took over for former head coach Steve Rock on Tuesday.
Anderson hosts Hanover next Saturday at 1:30 p.m.