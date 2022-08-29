ANDERSON -- The Anderson University athletics department announced Monday that men's basketball head coach Owen Handy will not return for the 2022-23 season.
"Coach Owen Handy has served Anderson University tirelessly over the past 10 seasons as the head men's basketball coach," Ravens AD Marcie Taylor said. "He has positively impacted countless students with his leadership and dedication to mentoring student-athletes of the men's basketball program on the court, off the court and in their academic commitments.
"Coach Handy has built a consistently competitive program and departs with it on a solid foundation for the next coach. AU is grateful for his leadership and the positive impact he's had as a member of the campus community."
During his 10 seasons at Anderson, Handy compiled a 124-123 record and seven Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament appearances. The Ravens have qualified for the HCAC Tournament in each of the last six seasons.
During Handy's tenure, Anderson has totaled seven first-team all-conference selections and 19 total all-HCAC selections. Handy mentored former Frankton star Maurice Knight, who was an HCAC MVP, two-time HCAC Defensive Player of the Year and a consensus all-region recipient. He has also coached the full careers of Anderson's top four career scorers in the Anderson D-III Era.
"There are a lot of elements that have gone into this decision, but the short version is that it was just time - both for me to move on and for the program to have a new leader," Handy said. "I feel a tremendous sense of gratitude to the many people who have faithfully supported our program, friends on the opposing bench, assistant coaches and most especially the players who chose to trust me as their coach."
Carter Collins, who has served as an assistant coach for the Ravens over the last five years, has been named the interim head coach. A national search for the head men's basketball coach will begin following the 2022-23 season.
"I want to thank Coach Handy both for everything that he has done for our program and also for me, personally," Collins said. "The goal of a coach in any program is to leave the program in a better place than you found it, and there is absolutely no doubt that Coach Handy accomplished this many times over.
"Coach Handy has also been a fantastic coach for me to work under, and I have learned a ton from him. I wish him the best of luck moving forward and look forward to keeping in touch with him long into the future."