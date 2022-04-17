ANDERSON -- The Anderson University baseball team (13-12, 5-3) fell to Hanover College (15-11, 6-4) in a Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference doubleheader Saturday at Don Brandon Field.
The Panthers won Game 1 10-4 and took Game 2 10-8.
In the opener, the Ravens found themselves down by four runs going into the bottom of the seventh. They were able to tie the game in the seventh, but Hanover scored three runs in both the eighth and ninth innings.
Jed Downham went 1-4, with two RBI and a stolen base for AU. Tyler Smitherman was 1-for-3 with an RBI. Daleville's T.J. Price finished 1-for-4 with a run scored. Connor Gordon was 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, and Stephen Vickery was 2-for-3 with a run scored.
Landon Southern surrendered four earned runs and four hits with 10 strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings. Frankton's Evan Doan gave up two earned runs on three hits in 2 1/3 innings of relief, and Jose Olive allowed three earned runs on four hits in two innings.
Anderson took an early lead in Game 2 but was unable to hold on. The Ravens found offense from Downham, Price, Smitherman and Gordon.
Price was 2-for-5 with a triple, double, RBI and a run scored. Downham hit a two-run homer. Smitherman was 2-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored, and Gordon finished 1-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored.
Jake Stank was 2-for-4 and scored twice, and Justin Reed went 2-for-5 and scored once.
Kasey Henderson allowed five earned runs on nine hits with two strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. Logan Nickel gave up one earned run on four hits in 2 1/3 innings, and Benny Thompson surrendered one earned run and a hit in one inning.
AU hosts Bluffton (11-14, 4-4) in an HCAC doubleheader Tuesday at Don Brandon Field at 1 p.m.