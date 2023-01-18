ANDERSON — Tate Ivanyo and Bryce Huckeby recorded a double-double Wednesday night to lead first-place Anderson University to a 69-55 home win over Rose-Hulman.
Ten lead changes in the first half amped up the crowd at O.C. Lewis Gymnasium, and Anderson (10-6) restricted the scoring opportunities for Rose-Hulman to move to 8-1 in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play.
Ivanyo made a contested and-1 layup to put the Ravens on the scoreboard. The sophomore later hit a 3-pointer to give the Ravens back the lead and force a timeout from Rose-Hulman head coach Rusty Loyd. The fifth-leading scorer in the conference finished the game with 16 points on 4-for-7 shooting from beyond the arc.
Huckeby denied a layup at the rim with a sensational block and nailed a shot from deep on the Ravens’ possession. The freshman later scored on consecutive possessions with a putback layup and then finished at the rim.
Anderson freshman Eli Mattingly came off the bench and drilled a pair of 3-pointers before the half. On the final play, Ivanyo secured a rebound and delivered a dime down the court to Noblesville native Jordan Gaddis to beat the buzzer and complete a 9-0 scoring run for the Ravens.
Rose-Hulman freshman guard Kobe Stoudemire connected on a corner 3-pointer to open the second half. Max Chaplin stole the inbound pass and finished the layup to cut the deficit to within a single possession for the Fightin’ Engineers (9-7). The senior scored a game-high 17 points on an 8-for-20 shooting night.
Following the immediate timeout, Anderson shut down the Rose-Hulman offense for the remainder of the battle. Huckeby made a trio of layups and finished the game with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Ivanyo and Gaddis then synced up for a second time, hitting a pair of corner threes to complete an 18-0 scoring run for the Ravens. Ivanyo grabbed 10 rebounds in the win to earn his second double-double of the 2022-23 campaign.
Chaplin hit a floater to stop the eight-minute onslaught, but Rose-Hulman shot just 33% from the floor and went 5-for-21 from deep in the defeat. The Ravens’ bench outscored the Fightin’ Engineers’ bench 31-17 in the win.
Camden Smith finished an iso with both hands on consecutive possessions to give Anderson a 15-point lead. Mattingly slammed down an emphatic two-handed jam late in the game and scored 12 points on 5-for-7 shooting from the floor. The Ravens extended the lead to a game-high 18 points after Smith rejected an attempted layup and delivered a dime to Gaddis who finished at the rim.
The Ravens will travel to Cincinnati on Saturday for an HCAC battle against Mount St. Joseph (6-9).