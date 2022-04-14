ANDERSON -- The Anderson University women's lacrosse team faced off against Mount St. Joseph University on Wednesday night in Heartland Collegiate Lacrosse Conference action at Macholtz Stadium. The match was a shootout, but the Ravens ultimately fell to the Lions 13-12.
Anderson (4-7, 0-2 HCLC) and Mount St. Joseph (4-4, 2-0) closed out the first quarter tied 2-2. After an offensive second quarter, the Lions held a 7-6 lead at halftime. The Ravens were able to tie it at 10-10 through three quarters. Mount St. Joseph held a 13-12 lead as the Ravens had the final possession, but the Lions caused a turnover and secured the victory. It was a back-and-forth battle as neither team held more than a two-goal lead. The Lions held a two-score lead just twice.
Mallory Housman led the Ravens with three goals, one assist and two caused turnovers. Riley Tull added three goals, nine draw controls and two caused turnovers. And Emma Sego had three goals, one assist and five draw controls.
Hannah Planck caused three turnovers and had six ground balls.
Samantha Huber scored a pair of goals, and Gretta Mesarosh added one goal.
Madison Leonard had five saves on 18 shots and caused two turnovers.
The Ravens travel to Lexington, Kentucky, on Saturday for another HCLC matchup versus the Transylvania (2-9, 1-0) at 4 p.m.