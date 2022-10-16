ANDERSON -- Cornell Beachem rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns, and Mount St. Joseph remained unbeaten Saturday with a 59-3 victory against Anderson University at Macholtz Stadium.
The Lions gained 558 yards of total offense and racked up 33 first downs, including 19 on the ground.
Mount St. Joseph scored the game's first 21 points before Mateo Jesch put the Ravens (0-6, 0-3 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) on the board with 11:10 left in the second quarter.
Anderson's offense was 3-of-19 on third down and gained just 95 yards. Antwoine Gavin led the Ravens with 33 rushing yards on nine carries.
The Lions (6-0, 3-0) got 67 yards and a rushing touchdown Mariano Mckenzie and 40 yards and two rushing touchdowns from Josh Taylor.
Taylor also finished 10-of-24 passing for 148 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.
Tyler Prather was 4-of-8 for 29 yards and one touchdown off the bench.
Austin Brock led Mount St. Joseph with five catches for 67 yards.
Cayden Sotelo and Collin McCaffrey had interceptions for the Ravens, with McCaffrey returning his pick for 23 yards.
Logan Alexander and Ebon Person each had a sack for AU.
Anderson travels to Defiance (0-6, 0-3) next week at 1:30 p.m.