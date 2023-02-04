ANDERSON -- “He has a chance to be really, really good. He already is pretty good,” Anderson University men's basketball coach Carter Collins said of freshman Elijah Mattingly.
Mattingly scored 18 points off the bench Saturday in a 77-58 victory over Franklin.
“He has all the ability in the world. You see him impacting the game defensively (and) offensively. He's starting to kind of find it a little bit,” Collins said. “We think incredibly highly of him. He's had a great freshman year, and hopefully, within the next couple of weeks, he can kind of take it to another level, which you saw glimpses of today.”
The win gets Anderson back on the right side of the ledger after back-to-back losses against Earlham and Hanover.
“We've been doing some soul searching over the last week and trying to kind of regain the form that we had a few weeks ago,” Collins said. “I felt like this was a great step in the right direction. I felt like we were locked in pretty well to what we needed to be doing both offensively and defensively. So (it) feels good to get back on the right side of things for sure.”
From tipoff, the Ravens went on a 5-0 run in the first few minutes and built out their lead to nine points by the 12-minute mark, forcing a timeout from the Grizzlies.
A key to Anderson’s early dominance, and eventual victory, was 3-point shooting early and often. The home team shot 36.4% (8-of-22) from deep in the first half, leading to a 10-point lead at the break.
“We talk a lot about how we can't choose how the other team's defense is going to guard us. They get to choose that,” Collins said. “Our job is to take whatever options they're giving us. So we've had games this year where we've shot a lot fewer attempts for threes, and we've had games similar to tonight where we shoot a lot of threes. I'm good with either option, just as long as we're consistent in making the right choice, and I thought we did a good job today.”
By the final buzzer, the Ravens shot 14-of-35 (40%) from the perimeter with 60% of their total shots from 3-point range. The Ravens also succeeded with turnovers in the win, scoring 16 points from turnovers to Franklin’s 12.
Sophomore Tate Ivanyo continued his fine form this season with a 20-point performance and notched seven rebounds and three assists as well. However, Ivanyo found himself in foul trouble in the second half, allowing Mattingly to make waves in scoring.
“It was awesome. I love to see him succeed,” Ivanyo said. “He's been putting in the work, and he's definitely come a long way this season.”
With his career-high 18 points, Mattingly tallied seven rebounds and a team- and game-high five blocks, all of which were solo blocks.
“It boosts my confidence way up, and I also know that's what I'm capable of every game,” he said. “So just the coaches believing in me and my teammates believing in me like they did out there, it really just pushes everything, so slow mindset and it slows down the game for me.”
The Ravens, who are tied with Manchester for first in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference with 11 wins, have four more games in their conference slate, all important to potential seeding in the conference tournament.
“These last (four) games are really important for us, especially with a tie for first in the conference,” Ivanyo said. “And we just -- we got together this past week as a team and went over things that we want to change our mindset and get after these last (four) games.”
Anderson will stay home for its next matchup, a tilt with Defiance on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.