HANOVER -- The Anderson University women's track and field team locked up fourth place in the two-day Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships, which concluded Saturday.
Delaney Moore was named HCAC Newcomer of the Year, and former Lapel star Noelle Loller repeated as the 10K champion with a time of 38 minutes, 28.73 seconds. Moore captured the conference high jump title by clearing a height of 4-foot-11. Both Moore and Loller received first-team all-HCAC honors.
Anderson's fourth-place finish is the program's best finish since the Ravens also took fourth in 2014.
"The weather cooperated and we were able to enjoy a hard-fought two days," AU coach Nic Huffman said. "There are exciting things happening on a very young, small team. Great things are on the horizon."
Becca Gregg joined Moore and Loller with All-HCAC honors by finishing second in the 1,500 meters with a time of 4:58.66 and being named to the second team.
Moore also earned second-team honors in the long jump with a second-place leap of 17-3.5, and Loller earned honorable mention in the 5,000 meters after finishing third in a time of 18:58.74.
"Everyone who came to conference definitely showed up," Moore said. "Both days consisted of PR's and everyone's 110%. The whole meet was filled with love and support, and I think it was the best way to end a good season."
Moore also was part of the fourth-place 400-meter relay team with Alexis Franklin, Jaycie Sones and Kayla Saunders that finished in a season-best 52.13 seconds.
The 1,600 relay of Saunders, Sones, Gregg and Moore took fifth in a season-best time of 4:19.92.
Moore also finished fourth in the 100 (12.80) -- with a personal record -- and fourth in the 200 (26.60) after setting a personal record (26.43) in the prelims.
Gregg placed fifth in the 800 (2:27.78) after setting a personal record (2:26.78) in the prelims.
Lydia Dyer took fourth in the 800 (2:27.50) and also set a personal record in the prelims (2:26.83).
Callie Guthrie was seventh in the 3,000 steeplechase (14:04.63).
Franklin finished eighth in the 100 (13.46) and scored a personal record (27.98) in the 200.
Haley Morvilius also scored personal records in the shot put (32-2.75) and hammer throw (108-5.5), Emilie Penick had season bests in the 1,500 (5:31.41) and 800 (2:41.13).
"Overall, this weekend went really well," Loller said. "I'm extremely proud of how my team showed up and put their hearts into every event. It's been amazing to watch this group grow over the season."
Manchester won the team title with 180 points. Hanover was second with 177 followed by Rose-Hulman (158), Anderson (73), Franklin (54), Defiance (30), Transylvania (30), Bluffton (28), Mount St. Joseph (20) and Earlham (17).
Anderson battles in the Billy Hayes Invitational on Friday at 1 p.m. in Bloomington.