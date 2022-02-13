LEXINGTON, Ky. -- The Anderson University women's basketball team hung with Transylvania for a half Saturday, but the fourth-ranked Pioneers proved too powerful in a 78-48 victory.
The Ravens (10-12, 7-8 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) led 6-2 on an early jumper by Jade Shipley and were still in front 8-7 midway through the first quarter.
Transylvania (19-0, 11-0) took control with a 14-5 run into the second quarter but led just 29-23 at intermission.
The Pioneers pushed the lead to double digits with the first four points of the second half and never looked back.
Shipley led Anderson with 13 points, and Lexi Dellinger added 11 points, six rebounds and three assists. Payton Moore finished with nine points, five boards, a steal and two blocks, and former Lapel star Makynlee Taylor had five points, eight rebounds, a steal, an assist and a block.
The Ravens shot 31% (18-of-58) overall and were 2-of-13 from 3-point range and 10-of-16 at the free-throw line.
Kenndi Stacy led Transylvania with 20 points, adding seven rebounds and three assists. Laken Ball had 16 points off the bench, and Grace Shope finished with 11 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals.
The Pioneers shot 42.1% (24-of-57) overall and were 9-of-28 from beyond the 3-point arc and 21-of-29 at the free-throw line.
Anderson travels to Rose-Hulman (9-8, 7-5) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
