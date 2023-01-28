ANDERSON -- Out-toughed.
That's how Anderson University men’s basketball head coach Carter Collins summed up the Ravens’ loss against Earlham on Saturday.
“We got out-toughed for 40 minutes, especially in the first 20,” he said.
But the loss was not a fluke to Collins. It was bound to happen.
“Honestly, it's something that's been coming for a while because we were not good in the first half on Thursday against Bluffton," Collins said. "We were not good in the first half on Saturday against Mount St. Joe, and we were still able to win those games barely. But we have a team right now that doesn't show up ready to play until they absolutely need to, and tonight it hurt us. That was bound to happen eventually.”
It was hot and cold to start for Anderson as the Quakers started 4-0 before the Ravens went on a 9-0 run and then struggled to find a rhythm offensively for the remainder of the half. Anderson turned the ball over 12 times and shot 39.1% (9-of-23) from the field in the first half, but most telling was a zero in the offensive rebounding column heading into the locker room.
“At halftime, they had 11 offensive rebounds be a zero and then also trying to take care of the ball. We had 12 turnovers the first half,” Collins said. “Those two things were No. 1 or No. 2 on the things that we needed to do. We knew that it was very clear, and we just didn't show up ready to do them. And we did both of them much better on the second half, which proves that we were capable of doing it, but we just didn't show up in the first half ready to go.”
Showing signs of improvement in the second half, the Ravens tallied three offensive rebounds and shot 50% (12-of-24) from the field while tying up the game on multiple occasions. But it ended in vain with the Quakers extending their lead and keeping hold of it despite late attempts to get within reach, eventually pulling away to finish 70-62.
“They do a really good job of making you uncomfortable offensively and forcing those turnovers, and that's kind of the game within the game when you play them,” Collins said.
Sophomore wing Tate Ivanyo recorded Anderson’s best stat line in the loss with 17 points, five rebounds and two steals while junior guard Camden Smith followed up with 12 points, nine rebounds and two assists.
Collins said losing the turnover battle proved fatal. Anderson ended the game with 19 turnovers to Earlham’s 15 while the Ravens only scored 14 points off those turnovers and the Quakers scored 26.
“‘Can you still score and be efficient offensively without turning it over? Because if you turn it over, not only are you not getting the score, but that gives them their easiest offense, and today they won that battle pretty easily,” Collins said.
The loss ends Anderson’s three-game win streak and leaves the season record at 12-7 overall and 10-2 in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference. The Ravens will look to get back in the win column against Hanover (12-7), which sits fourth in the HCAC (8-4).
“We need to be ready to play from the start of the game. I thought that the second half today, we did most of the things that we need to do, but we didn't do it on the first step,” Collins said. “And that was the case against Bluffton. That was the case against Mount St. Joe. So we need to kind of get over ourselves and be ready to play right from the start.”