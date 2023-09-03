ANDERSON -- Trine put together a 61-0 win against the Anderson University football team on Saturday at Macholtz Stadium.
The Thunder (1-0) held a 444-149 advantage against the Ravens (0-1) in total offense.
Jacob Simpson recovered a fumble and led the Ravens with six tackles. DeMarco Cooley forced a fumble and recorded a quarterback hurry. Marcus Ellis returned an interception 39 yards while Aaron Bau returned an interception 20 yards. Rodrigo Gause and Connor Huffman each provided a quarterback hurry while Ellis added a pass breakup.
Anderson battles DePauw (1-0) nexy Saturday at 1 p.m. in Greencastle.
VOLLEYBALL
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. -- The Ravens dropped two matches during the Illinois College Tournament on Saturday.
Luther (1-3) locked up a 25-17, 25-11, 25-19 win against AU (1-3) in the first match. Illinois College (4-0) took down Anderson by a score of 25-8, 28-26, 25-14 in the second match.
"This was definitely not the start of the season we anticipated," Ravens coach Tami Miller said. "We had a lot of growing pains as we continue to work with a young roster. We need more production out of our returners offensively, and our ball control needs to improve so we can effectively run our offense."
In Match 1, Shelby Lasure and Lauren Dungan scattered 13 digs and 12 digs, respectively. Olivia Ricica notched six kills, and Carmen Soloria provided nine assists. Anderson was held to a -.019 hitting percentage while Luther finished with a .135 attack percentage.
In Match 2, Illinois College powered to a .248 hitting percentage while the Ravens were held to a .010 hitting percentage. Dungan produced 17 digs and two aces while Lasure recorded two blocks.
The Ravens are scheduled for a triangular next Saturday in St. Louis. Anderson opens with host Webster (0-3) at 11 a.m. The Ravens then face off with Hannibal-LaGrange (0-7) at 1 p.m.
MEN'S SOCCER
ANDERSON -- AU junior Jordan Bossman posted his second consecutive hat trick as the Ravens rolled past Concordia Chicago by a score of 5-3 during the final game of the Raven/Quaker Classic on Saturday at Fridley Field.
The Ravens (2-0) captured their first Raven/Quaker Classic title since 2018.
Stephen Fite opened the scoring just over nine minutes into the contest. Bossman followed a Cougar response with two goals of his own. After Concordia Chicago added two in response, Iley McQuiddy tallied one, and Bossman provided his third goal.
The Ravens outshot the Cougars (0-2) by a 16-15 margin and held an 11-7 advantage in shots on goal.
Anderson is back in action against Wilmington College (0-1) on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Fridley Field.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
ANDERSON -- AU used a balanced attack to earn its first win against Spalding, getting goals from four different players Saturday in 4-1 victory at Fridley Field.
Anhely Montes opened the scoring for the Ravens (1-0), followed by Bekah Blair, Emily Metzger and Emily Wilusz. Spalding (0-1) spoiled the shutout in the 61st minute.
The Golden Eagles outshot the Ravens 17-15 and held a 10-9 advantage in shots on goal.
"(Saturday) was a great team win and a great way to start our season," AU coach Jennifer Myhre said. "Our attack has been looking really strong all preseason, and we transitioned well at speed and created chances from our defensive efforts across the field.
"This is a deep group, and it is awesome to see a lot of players have an impact and play well and have energy across all aspects of the field. We are excited to keep the momentum going into this week and continue to grow as a team."
The Ravens are back in action against St. Mary-of-the-Woods College (1-2-1) on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Fridley Field.
MEN'S CROSS COUNTRY
SHELBYVILLE -- AU finished seventh in the Grizzly Invitational on Saturday at Blue River Memorial Park.
Kaleb Gucinski earned 19th overall and 18th in the college division with a 5K personal-record time of 16:37.4.
Anderson battles in the Earlham Invite next Saturday at 10 a.m. in Richmond.