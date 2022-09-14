ANDERSON — Anderson University women’s soccer emerged victorious in a 5-0 shutout victory over Asbury on Wednesday at Fridley Field to earn its second victory of the season.
Less than four minutes into the game, sophomore Lauren Brown found freshman Emily Wilusz inside the box. Wilusz drilled a bullet past the Asbury goalie to score and give the Ravens a 1-0 lead.
“I checked my shoulder and knew she was there,” Brown said. “I heard her calling for it, and I wasn’t exactly sure where she was, but I had the faith that she was playing the slotted volleys, and I knew she would finish it.”
In the 17th minute, Brown recovered a rebound and scored a goal of her own to extend the Ravens’ lead to 2-0.
Anderson coach Jennifer Myhre mentioned it has been fun to see Brown bring a spark and energy to the team. She acknowledged, from an athletic standpoint, Brown brings the fight onto the field and her confidence sets an example for the rest of the team.
“I would say that I have just gotten better at communicating with my teammates, passing the ball around and definitely connecting on crosses and finding the slotted balls to our forwards,” Brown said.
The Eagles struggled to produce any offensive attack and totaled zero shots on goal in the first half.
“The defense was a brick wall,” Myhre said. “We talked about playing as a unit to be able to step up and contain well. They rose to the challenge and set the tone in the first minute.”
Nine minutes into the second half, Brown delivered her second goal of the game on a breakaway strike to give Anderson a 3-0 lead. Brown has scored three goals and recorded two assists in four games this season.
The Fort Wayne native acknowledged one of the best things in the world is being the person on the sideline to bring the energy and the hype.
“I love being the person that my teammates can look to and know that I’m always going to be cheering them on and have their back,” Brown said. “In my opinion, it’s better than scoring a goal.”
With 15 minutes left in the game, Lillie Casey added a fourth goal for the Ravens working the give-n-go with Pendleton Heights graduate Taylor Fort.
“We had talked all week about our backs setting up around the wings,” Myhre said. “So we practiced it and diagrammed it in our pregame, so it’s fun to see when it all comes together.”
At the 81st minute, Caroline Hill scored a fifth goal to seal the victory for the Ravens.
“We talk about playing with one passion as one team with one purpose,” Myhre said. “That’s what we did today. They had the passion, the love for the game and each other. We played as a team and a whole unit, and we want to play with a purpose so we can execute it and ultimately give our best for the glory of God.”